New Florida law aims to protect newborns from common virus

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A new year means new legislation and newborns are getting protections, too. A new Florida law is now requiring additional screening for a common virus in babies.

A child is permanently disabled by cytomegalovirus every hour, according to the national CMV foundation. Senate Bill 292 requires hospitals to test a newborn for CMV if the newborn has failed their hearing test before being discharged. CMV is a common virus that can cause issues like brain damage and hearing loss if it goes untreated. But the new Florida Law is lending hope to families.

"Now that we're going to test these babies for CMV infection, any babies who test positive for CMV in the first three weeks of life, can be referred to a doctor like me to get started on a medication that treats the virus," said Dr. Juan Dumois, Infectious Disease Expert at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. This gives infants a chance at improving their hearing. "90% of children born with CMV infection have absolutely no symptoms at all. And so, we would not know that they have CMV unless they were tested for some reason."

This is where the new law comes into play. Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. children is infected with CMV by the age of five. 1 in 5 of those cases results in severe hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think this program helps a lot, but it's not going to pick up all babies born with CMV," Dr. Dumois says about 70% of babies born with CMV have normal hearing at birth and that the hearing becomes damaged later on. But for the 25% of asymptomatic babies who do have hearing loss, there still hope. "This program does get them tested for CMV and referred for treatment much more quickly."