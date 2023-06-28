New environmental protection program now available to Tampa Bay residents

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - There's a new way that people can help protect the environment!

The Tampa Bay Water Keeper just opened up its patrol program, which is a website that makes it easier for people to report environmental issues and animal-related injuries.

"It's the easiest way for people to really get involved and make a difference," said Justin Tramble with the Tampa Bay Water Keeper.

Tramble says the new patrol program is something his organization has been working on for a while now.

"A really easy way for people to report really anything," said Tramble.

A QR code is now being placed all over the Tampa Bay Area, and it leads to a website that offers forms to fill out and contact information for environmental and emergency organizations.

"We've consolidated all of the important information for folks to report issues that they see on the water," said Tramble.

The website offers many different reporting options.

"People can report fish kills, people can report macro algae, and algae blooms. People can report things as crazy as sawfish sightings," said Tramble.

People can aslo list manatee injuries or trash they see in the water.

"It will provide valuable data to the science community and then it's going to allow us to identify pollution issues as well," said Tramble.

He says a tool like this is more important than ever before.

"We've lost 30% of our seagrass since 2016, we've had Piney Point....We aren't that far removed from it, people document it and the people are anecdotally seeing it...the fact that we are kind of in a downward trend in the Tampa Bay Area in our water quality," said Tramble.

Tramble hopes the website makes a difference.

"It'll help bay managers, it's going to help things like policy changes potentially. Protecting our wildlife," said Tramble.

Organization leaders say they are distributing the QR codes all over the Tampa Bay Area over the next two months.