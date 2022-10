Courtney Clenney's lawyers release video as part of self-defense assertion Courtney Clenney's lawyers release video as part of self-defense assertion 01:20

MIAMI – We're learning new details on a case that has made national headlines: An Instagram model accused of murdering her boyfriend.

CBS4 obtained bodycam video from just days before his stabbing death in their Edgewater Miami apartment.

Courtney Clenney's lawyers say the video is proof that she was acting in self-defense.