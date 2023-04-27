New details emerge in case of Massachusetts man charged with dismembering his wife

MA: Brian Walshe pleads not guilty in court MA: Brian Walshe pleads not guilty in court 00:47

(CNN) -- A Massachusetts father accused of killing and dismembering his wife was ordered held without bail Thursday, nearly five months after the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Brian Walshe, 48, shook his head as his murder charge was read aloud in Norfolk Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.

Shortly after Walshe pleaded not guilty, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor outlined a spate of new details from the investigation.

Brian Walshe, accused of killing and dismembering his wife, is expected to appear in court Thursday. WCVB/Cohasset Police

Among them: "In December 2022, it had become evident that Mr. Walshe was suspecting his wife of having an affair," Connor said in court.

"He was routinely visiting the Instagram page of one of her male friends. And on December 26th, his mother -- with his input and direction -- obtained and hired a private investigator to surveil Ana Walshe in Washington DC."

Prosecutors have not said whether Ana Walshe's body or remains have been found.

The suspect's defense attorney, Tracy Miner, has suggested the prosecutors' case was not strong and accused them of leaking evidence to the media before making it available to her.

"In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn't that strong," Miner said in a January statement. "When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible."

The defense attorney added: "I will not be giving any media interviews or comments. I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe."

But the prosecution says several pieces of evidence support the charges against Brian Walshe -- including Google searches about dismemberment and disposing of dead bodies as well as bloody items that had the DNA of both Brian and Ana Walshe.

In Massachusetts, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the district attorney said.

'Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to'

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on January 4.

A Norfolk County prosecutor detailed some of Brian Walshe's alleged online searches in the days before and after his wife's disappearance.

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," prosecutor Lynn Beland said at the suspect's January arraignment.

On December 27 -- a few days before the mother disappeared -- the husband allegedly searched on Google: "What's the best state to divorce for a man?"

After Ana Walshe disappeared, Brian Walshe allegedly Google searched phrases such as "Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to," "dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body," "can you be charged with murder without a body," and "can you identify a body with broken teeth," the prosecutor said.

A hacksaw, a hatchet and Ana Walshe's purse

Surveillance video captured Brian Walshe tossing heavy bags into dumpsters in Abington and in Swampscott, Beland said. Cell phone data showed the husband visited a dumpster near his mother's home in Swampscott, the prosecutor said.

The bags in Abington had been destroyed by the time police located them, Beland said.

But she said the trash bags in Swampscott were found in a collection site in Peabody and contained blood stains, cleaning equipment, a hacksaw, a hatchet, a Prada purse carried by Ana Walshe and her Covid-19 vaccination card.

The state crime lab tested some of the bloody items in the bags and found DNA from Ana and Brian Walshe, Beland said.

'A brilliant businesswoman' and 'supermom'

Ana Walshe, 39, worked for a real estate firm based in Washington, DC.

She was "an absolute radiant spirit, the kind of person that when you walk into a room, you just feel her energy," her friend Pamela Bardhi told CNN.

"She's a brilliant businesswoman and what I like to call a supermom."

The mother of three young children would travel from Cohasset to DC during the week for her real estate job at Tishman Speyer and then return home on weekends, Bardhi said.

"She has been a power woman and just a businesswoman, as long as I've known her," Bardhi said. "She never really talked about her husband much. It was all about her kids and business and elevation and how she could help other people."

The couple's three children were placed in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, a spokesperson said. Two of Ana Walshe's friends, including Bardhi, said several local families had offered to take in the children so they can remain together.

At the time of her disappearance, the mother of three had a real estate portfolio worth nearly $2 million, according to CNN's analysis of publicly available documents.

She owned at least four residential properties, according to property assessment records and tax records in Massachusetts, Maryland and Washington, DC. Her husband was not listed as owner or co-owner of any of the properties.

Property records examined by CNN include those in both her married name and the name she used before marrying Brian Walshe, Ana Knipp, but may not be an exhaustive picture of her real estate holdings.