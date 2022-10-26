Neighbors 4 Neighbors donates $40K to Global Empowerment Mission for Hurricane Ian relief

Neighbors 4 Neighbors presents $40K check for Ian relief Neighbors 4 Neighbors presents $40K check for Ian relief 00:33

MIAMI -- Neighbors 4 Neighbors this week presented a $40,000 relief check to Global Empowerment Mission to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

WFOR-TV General Manager Darryll Green and representatives from the agency were on hand during the ceremonial presentation Wednesday.

GEM is a disaster relief non-profit dedicated to helping those negatively impacted by natural disaster events.

Workers from the group have been working on Florida's western coast to help residents recover from the storm, one of the strongest to ever hit the U.S. mainland.