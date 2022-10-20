Retailers hire seasonal workers as jobs abound, but will salary pay rent?

Retailers hire seasonal workers as jobs abound Retailers hire seasonal workers as jobs abound 02:40

FORT LAUDERDALE - Retail is looking for workers in South Florida, especially for what is predicted to be a strong holiday season after two years of the pandemic.

Macy's began a major hiring push Thursday with job fairs going on at their South Florida stores.

At Macy's in the Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale, CBS 4 found several people filling out applications.

"We have 41,000 seasonal jobs (nationally)," said director of talent acquisition Agnes Godwin Hall

But Hall says they are also looking for part-time and full-time employees.

No experience necessary. "it's about you being welcoming to the customers," she said.

There are 1,300 full and part-time positions open in South Florida.

The minimum pay is $15.00 dollars an hour but depending on experience and whether it is a commission-enhanced position the compensation can be much more. Macy's also offers employee discounts.

"We take pride in the investment in our colleagues. Culture is our superpower," explained Hall.

While $15 an hour is above minimum wage, it is difficult to afford South Florida's skyrocketing rents on that wage if it's your only source of income.

Florida has had the biggest jump in rents over the past year. It's up over 25 percent from 2021.

"It's so expensive to live anywhere. We are living at home to save enough to move out," says recent college graduates Yazzy Rodrigues and Symmi Auber.

They say getting a job hasn't been easy.

Auber has a degree in communications and says she has looked for work in social media and sales.

"It's been really hard. I applied for 85 jobs and only had my first callback last week," said Auber.

Both say a living wage right now would be to earn $50,000 a year.

Upcoming job fairs include Galleria Mall, Saturday, November 5 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Central Park Gymnasium in Plantation, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.