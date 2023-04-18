Nationally known faith leader Dr. Charles Stanley passes away at the age of 90

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Noted faith leader and television pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Atlanta, passed away Tuesday morning, April 18, at the age of 90.

Stanley was known to congregants around the world through his television and radio broadcasts, carried on outlets far and wide.

Stanley was born on September 25, 1932, in Dry Fork, Virginia, and raised by his mother. His father had passed away when Stanley was an infant. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond, and a Bachelor of Divinity from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He later earned Master of Theology and Doctor of Theology degrees from Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta.

Dr. Charles Stanley was known to many television audiences across the nation for his weekly sermons. WUPA/First Baptist Atlanta

Before joining the staff at First Baptist Church of Atlanta as associate pastor in 1969, Stanley served as part of the pastoral staff at Fruitland Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina, First Baptist Church of Fairborn, Ohio; First Baptist Church of Miami; and First Baptist Church in Bartow, Fla.

Two years after becoming the senior pastor at First Baptist Atlanta, in 1971, Stanley launched his television ministry with the 30-minute "The Chapel Hour," on two Atlanta stations. In 1978, the Christian Broadcasting Network contacted Stanley about a nationally broadcast program, seeking a Bible-teaching element for its fledgling satellite network. The renamed "In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley" grew overnight from its core local audience to a devoted nationwide base.

As of the time of his death, Stanley's weekly messages were heard in more than 127 languages around the globe via television, radio, shortwave, and via the internet. Stanley had become the nation's longest-serving pastor with a continuous weekly broadcast program.

Stanley served two terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention -- in 1985 and 1986. He was inducted into the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1988. He was named Clergyman of the Year by Religious Heritage of America in 1989.

Over his career, he has written more than 70 books, the most recent of which was published in 2023. Stanley was also noted for his photography, and the walls of the In Touch Ministries headquarters in Atlanta were filled with images from his personal travels.

Stanley stepped down from the active role of senior pastor in September 2020, and into the role of pastor emeritus.

He is survived by his son, Andy Stanley, founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries, his daughter Becky Stanley Broderson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and half-sister Susie Cox. His former wife, Anna Johnson Stanley, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to In Touch Ministries.