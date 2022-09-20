National Voter Registration Day encourage those eligible to take part in our democracy

It's National Voter Registration Day It's National Voter Registration Day 00:23

MIAMI - Volunteers are registering people to vote on this National Voter Registration Day.

"I registered to vote," Jayvon Burns proudly exclaimed. He just filled out his registration at Miami-Dade College North campus. November will be his first time voting.

"I think we all should get up and do something for our own communities instead of just expecting everybody to come up and make the decision for us," he said.

Sarah Compere is 18 and just registered to vote.

On Tuesday, she's reflecting on the struggles of those who came before her. "Me, as a Black woman, I go back and see how far my people came. That's why, it's so important for me to vote. We didn't have that privilege, we didn't have a voice, so today is really special," she said.

Christina White is Miami-Dade's Supervisor of Elections. While registering is a big step, it's the first step — there's a lot more to it, like studying the issues and candidates before going to the polls.

"You shouldn't be looking at your ballot for the very first time. Do the research on the candidates, do research on the issues, it's very important, very easy," White said.

White reminds everyone that Vote by mail is available to any voter who asks. And this year early in-person voting in both Miami-Dade and Broward begins October 24th and goes until November 6 from 7 am-7 pm. And of course, you can vote on Election Day at your assigned precinct.

"If you're not participating you can't really make change. The only way to make change happen is to act on issues you care about," said Gracey Jean Bernard from Engage Miami.

If you plan on voting in the November election you still have time to register, the deadline is October 11.

In Miami-Dade, click here to register. Click here if you are a Broward resident