Nathan's cinema picks: "Hereditary" (2018)

Just in time for Halloween is Ari Aster's terror-stricken feature-length debut, Hereditary. Up until this point, Aster had worked on a few short films in the early 2010s, most notably his disconsolate domestic horror/drama, The Strange Thing About the Johnsons (2011). With other short films such as Beau (2011) and Munchausen (2013), It's evident that Aster is allured by the antecedent familial influences of Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now (1974) and Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby (1968). Much like Nicolas Roeg's film, Hereditary follows the Graham family, a lamenting ménage coping with the death of a close relative. What's left behind is an enigmatic mystery about the family's ancestry and an exploration of intergenerational trauma and neurasthenic exhaustion.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 5: Ari Aster attends A24 Hosts A Screening Of "Hereditary" at Metrograph on June 5, 2018 in New York City. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A24, the independent studio, and distributor of Hereditary, is largely well-known for apportioning its resources toward crafting effectual indie darlings and elevating simple concepts with prodigious direction, and scrupulously constructed scripts. The studio's other efforts such as The Witch (2015), Midsommar (2019), The Lighthouse (2019), and Under the Skin (2013), all have plots that can be summed up in a few sentences but are deeply complex in their thematic elements and ambiguous enough to create interpretations and discussion. Hereditary follows this same structure: a family reeling from a recent loss, failing to console one another in a time that calls for communal healing and emotional reinforcement. Beneath its premise is a cross-generational discussion on inherited psychosomatic distress and a commentary on predetermined destinies and a lack of agency.

Leading up to its eventual release, the aura surrounding Hereditary classified it as one of the scariest films ever made, coupling it alongside The Exorcist in relation to its potency and effectiveness. The trailers remained relatively cryptic - portraying a family overwrought with grief and guilt after a loved one had passed away; we've seen this before. With the chance to finally see Hereditary, my apprehension of this film's ability to strike fear or deviate from its all-encompassing plot quickly subsided as I was immersed in one of the most panic-stricken and petrifying experiences I've ever had in a movie theater. It was one of those rare instances where critics' pull quotes were instantly vindicated and the build-up surrounding the film was justified.

I say this film is the scariest film I've seen, yet it doesn't feature a single jump scare. Where most popcorn horror flicks get their kicks from cutting to silence for fake tension and startling its viewers with loud orchestral cues, Hereditary submerges its spectators in an atmosphere that oozes dread and disquietude. The core of its horrific nature comes from the familial drama in the film, painting a portrait all of us are bound to experience, the loss of a loved one, and the eventual anguish that comes with it. Watching the Graham family become stagnate and slowly perish under the weight of a family tragedy speaks too closely to the fears I carry within. One scene distinctly had my jaw on the ground - a feat hard to accomplish by films these days. If you've seen it, you know what I'm talking about. It's the cataclysmic event that propels the narrative to spiral into a dark descent of despair and dejection. What culminates is a masterclass of editing and tension, allowing the scene to breathe and its viewers time to process what just happened.

Hereditary is full of memorable moments permanently etched into my mind. The film contains one of my favorite openings to any film, a leisurely push-in on a model replica of the Graham's house as we transition into the son's room. The opening shot communicates the lack of agency within the Graham family, they're merely dolls within a playhouse being manipulated by an outside force. A larger discussion questions whether it's more or less tragic for the proceeding events to occur if they were predetermined from the start. As the film progresses, you'll start to notice the groundwork that has been placed to reach the desired outcome. Upon subsequent rewatches, unnoticed smaller details come to fruition and fortify these sentiments. I've seen the film an unhealthy number of times and I'm still catching tidbits that enhance my overall impression of this film.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 5: Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ari Aster, Toni Collette and Milly Shapiro attend A24 Hosts A Screening Of "Hereditary" at Metrograph on June 5, 2018 in New York City. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I'd be remorseful if I didn't mention Toni Collette's bloodcurdling performance as Annie, the spiraling mother of the family, designated with coping with the demons left behind by her family's past. To say her dramaturgy was one of the best performances of 2018 is putting it mildly. The "dinner scene" is Oscar-worthy alone, sadly unrecognized by the academy due to their tendency to look past genre filmmaking. Ann Dowd is superb as usual playing a multi-layered companion to Toni Collette's susceptible character in a time of mourning and bereavement. Supporting cast members Alex Wolff and Gabriel Byrne play their roles with purposeful timidity and angst, adding to the lack of solidarity needed in a time of sorrow. Milly Shapiro nearly steals the show with her eldritch representation of a young girl under the influence of something parlous and vile. Her presence looms large over the narrative, even in her absence. Altogether, this ensemble cast surpasses any preconceived expectations for those familiar with this type of narrative or who have seen the films that influenced Hereditary - it's truly a sight to be seen.

Cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski also gets a special mention for his contributions to the overall look of this film. Despite being surrounded by the beautiful forestry of Utah, Pogorzelski chooses to prohibit any resemblance of vibrancy, instead opting for dimly lit interiors to match the family's somber tone. Within these ill-lit corners of the house exist truly horrific quiddities hiding in obscurity, making us question our eyes and whether there's cogency to what we just saw. Editors Jennifer Lame and Lucian Johnston also receive praise for the way this film is constructed. Every establishing shot, cut, transition, and cutaway is handled with such precision. The film feels meticulously crafted with its use of clever reincorporation and foreshadowing shot compositions.

Hereditary just might be the scariest film ever made. It speaks to the fear of losing a loved one and watching the foundation of a family collapse from within as a result. The thought of that alone is far scarier than whatever any jump scare could offer. For what it's worth, in my opinion, Hereditary is singlehandedly one of the greatest directorial debut efforts ever. If anything, it certainly has me checking my car every night in monomania of something lurking in the dark recesses of the backseats.... *click*