Nancy Drew - 'The maiden's rage'

STILL CURSED – Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse. Meanwhile, Bess (Madison Jaizani) is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's (guest star Rachel Colwell) parents, and Nick (Tunji Kasim) schedules a brunch date with someone new. Lastly, George's (Leah Lewis) plan to let Judge Abbott (guest star Richard Keats) know how grateful she is for the opportunity to be his clerk takes a shocking turn. Lily Hui directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Leilani Terrell (#402). Original airdate 6/7/2023.