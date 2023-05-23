NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A travel advisory is now in place for the state of Florida.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued the advisory over the weekend in reaction to recent legislation by Governor Ron DeSantis.

"The whole world is looking at the state of Florida right now," said Yvette Lewis, President of the Hillsborough County NAACP.

Over the weekend, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, warning people not to travel there

"If you're looking to move here, we cannot ensure your rights here in the state of Florida," said Lewis.

It all comes after a series of new laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. One target for the NAACP, the banning of many books that reference African American history.

"Everybody's history is very important but to call out one particular race, that is African American, it shows that there is some issues and definitely concern," said Lewis.

The law says books must not have any bias when it comes to race, cultural diversity and socioeconomic issues. It also says the books must be appropriate for the age group.

"African American history is history. There's a lot of people history that has a lot of pain behind it. It has a lot of hurt behind it but it is never to make people feel guilty about anything," said Lewis.

Another recent law by governor desantis blocks public universities from using state or federal money towards college programs that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"There's nothing wrong with these programs, but it just gave minorities an opportunity to speak up, speak out, to be a part of something, to be a part of certain associations, certain groups, sororities, fraternities, and to take that away from them is really troublesome," said Lewis.

These series of laws build on desantis's argument that he is challenging inappropriate ideolgies in educational institutions.

Yvette Lewis, President of the Hillsborough County NAACP, says the laws also impact people of different races and the LGBTQ community. She says the travel advisory is meant to catch the attention of the country.

"It has hurt some states economically and you're talking about Florida is a tourism state, so you're looking at all of that," said Lewis.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor posted this on Twitter referencing the travel advisory: "Diversity and inclusion are central to what makes Tampa one of America's greatest and friendliest cities. That will never change, regardless of what happens in tallahassee."

Lewis says she's glad the NAACP issued the advisory on a national level now, as Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign for president.

"To let everyone know what's going on and what could happen if he chose to run," said Lewis.