More than 2 million sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching

2M+ sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching 2M+ sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching 00:48

ATLANTA (WUPA/CNN) - More than 2 million sledgehammers are being recalled over fears of the heads flying off and causing injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers -- all made by Stanley Black and Decker -- are under recall.

The commission says the heads of the hammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly. Consumer officials said they have received reports of at least 192 detachments involving the affected sledgehammers -- including at least two reports of facial or head injuries by people using the products.

This recall involves certain DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14" and 36" in length. The DeWalt sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

#Recall: @StanleyBlkDeckr 2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user. Get Refund. CONTACT: 855-418-3032 or https://t.co/hfIX0sgJuBhttps://t.co/JMk83KezRU pic.twitter.com/FH54QB9PkD — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 20, 2023

The products were sold at hardware stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and Amazon. The hammers were sold from November 2013 through November 2022, and retailed for between $18 and $26.

A full list of the sledgehammers involved in the recall can be found in the list below:

Model No. Description DWHT56141 2lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer DWHT56142 3lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer DWHT56143 2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer DWHT56146 2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer DWHT56147 4lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer DWHT56148 4lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer DWHT56024 4lb Drilling Sledgehammer - hollow handle DWHT56025 4lb BS Sledgehammer - hollow handle DWHT56026 4lb ENG Sledgehammer - hollow handle DWHT56027 6lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle DWHT56029 10lb Sledge 36"Hammer - hollow handle DWHT56030 12lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle Model No. Description CMHT54163 4 LB Engineering Hammer CMHT56006 3 LB Drilling Hammer CMHT56011 8 LB Sledgehammer CMHT56019 10 LB Sledgehammer Model No. Description FMHT51297 4 LB Engineer Hammer FMHT51298 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer FMHT51308 3 LB Drilling Hammer FMHT56006 3 LB Drilling Hammer FMHT56008 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer FMHT56009 4 LB Engineer Hammer FMHT56010 6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer FMHT56011 8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer FMHT56019 10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising owners of the products to stop using them immediately and contact Stanley Black and Decker for a refund.

Consumers can call Stanley Black & Decker at 855-418-3032 weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm ET, or check online at https://stanleyblackanddecker.com/sledgehammerrecall -- They can also visit www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on "Safety Notices and Recalls" for more information.