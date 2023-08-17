Watch CBS News
More than 1.5M dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazards; At least 4 deaths reported

By Michael King

(WUPA) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that 1.56 million dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances of China have been recalled due to the risk of fire and burns. 

The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire. According to the CPSC, four deaths have potentially been associated with the dehumidifiers, all involving house fires that may have been caused by the recalled units. One death happened in Ohio in 2016. Another in 2022 in Iowa, while two more occurred in 2022 in Missouri.

There have been a total of 2,000 reports of these units overheating with about 450 fires reported, resulting in more than $19 million in damage.

According to the CPSC, the recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016.   

The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide as well as in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.

According to the November 2016 recall announcement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65, and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. 

The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.  

Consumers are advised to unplug the dehumidifiers immediately and contact Gree at 866-853-2802 from 8 am to 6 pm ET Monday through Friday, or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall to receive a refund.

The full list of model numbers of the recalled dehumidifiers can be found below:

Danby or Premiere

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

DDR3011

30-pint

All units

DDR30P

30-pint

All units

DDR4511

45-pint

All units

DDR45P

45-pint

All units

DDR6511

65-pint

All units

DDR65CHP

65-pint

All units

De'Longhi or SuperClima

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

DDSE30

30-pint

All units

DDSE40

40-pint

All units

DG50

50-pint

All units

Fedders

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

FEDH-MAH030-C15

30-pint

All units

FEDH-MAH070-C15

70-pint

All units

Fellini

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

13-06030

50-pint

All units

13-06031

70-pint

All units

Frigidaire

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

FDB30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDB50R1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDB70R1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDD25S1

25-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDF50S1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDF70S1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDL30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDL50R1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDL50S1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDL70R1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDL70S1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDM30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08

FDR30S1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08

GE

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

ADEH50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADER30LN

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADER40LN

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADER50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADER65LN

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADEW30LN

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADEW50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

ADEW65LN

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHH40LL

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHH50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR30LL

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR30LM

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR40LL

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR40LM

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR50LL

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR65LL

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHR65LM

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHW30LM

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHW50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10

AHW65LM

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10

Gree

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

13-06090

30-pint

All units

13-06091

45-pint

All units

13-06092

50-pint

All units

GDN40AH-A4EBB1A

40-pint

All units

GDN45AH-A3EBB2A

45-pint

All units

GDN50AF-A3EBA8A

50-pint

All units

GDN50AF-A3EBA8B

50-pint

All units

GDN70AF-A3EBA8A

70-pint

All units

GDN70AF-A3EBB3A

70-pint

All units

GDN70AI-A3EBB2A

70-pint

All units

GDNE30AEBA1A8A

30-pint

All units

GDNE40AEBA1A8A

40-Pint

All units

GDNE50AFBA1A8A

50-pint

All units

GDNE65AFBA1A8A

65-pint

All units

Kenmore

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

407.52301210

30-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52501210

50-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52701210

70-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52702210

70-pint

2012-04 through 2012-08

Norpole

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

NPDH30PG

30-pint

All units

Seabreeze

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

DH450S

50-pint

All units

DH470S

70-pint

All units

SoleusAir

Model number

Capacity

Date code range

CFM-25E

25-pint

All units

CFM-40E

40-pint

All units

DP1-30-03

30-pint

All units

DP1-40-03

40-pint

All units

DP1-50-03

50-pint

All units

DP1-50-03A

50-pint

All units

DP1-70-03

70-pint

All units

GL-DEH-30-1

30-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-45-2

45-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-50-2L2

50-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-50-2Q2

50-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-70-2S2

70-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-70P-2S2

70-pint

0112 through 0612

GM-DEH-30M-1L2

30-pint

010512 through 061412

GM-DEH-30M-1R2

30-pint

010512 through 061412

GM-DEH-45-1

45-pint

122511 through 062112

GM-DEH-70-1S2

70-pint

010512 through 062112

SG-DEH-25-4

25-pint

032711 through 081712

SG-DEH-30-2

30-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-30B-1

30-pint

011210 through 041310

SG-DEH-30M-1

30-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-30M-1A

30-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-30M-1L2

30-pint

010510 through 071512

SG-DEH-30M-1R2

30-pint

010510 through 071512

SG-DEH-45-1

45-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-45-1A

45-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-45-2

45-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-50-2

50-pint

010712 through 010712

SG-DEH-70-1

70-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-70-1A

70-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-70-2

70-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-70-2S2

70-pint

032711 through 050712

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

