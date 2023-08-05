Watch CBS News
Moonshine - 'Blueberry season'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

PUTTING OUT FIRES OR HEAD IN THE SAND? – The Moonshine is literally in the toilet, with a bum septic and bills to pay, forcing them to shut their doors for the first time in 40 years. But now that Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) is resolved in her decision to leave New York and her marriage for good, she's more determined than ever to get the campground back on its feet. No matter what it takes! Only, it's her parents who need fixing (#106). The episode was written by Kate Spurgeon & Josh Salztman and directed by Scott Smith.  The CW original airdate 8/11/2023.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 1:00 AM

