Moms Demand Action will pressure lawmakers on gun bill in March

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Floridians this week are remembering the 17 students and staff members who tragically lost their lives in the shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school. The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the nation and has since sparked a renewed call for gun safety measures here in Tampa Bay.

"Five years ago today, I was doing and interview just like this about the Parkland tragedy," explained Wendy Malloy, Co-Leader for Moms Demand Action's Florida Chapter. Moms Demand Action has been instrumental in advocating for common-sense gun laws, background checks and red flag laws. "This is a problem that started a long time ago [and] has gotten exponentially worse."

Pinellas County has also been particularly active in addressing gun violence by implementing a number of programs aimed at preventing gun violence in schools, including training for school resource officers, mental health counseling for students, active shooter drills, and establishing a gun violence prevention task force. In the wake of the tragedy in Parkland, several pro-active gun laws were enacted; some of which could change soon.

"As we speak, the Florida legislature are planning to pass permit-less carry. That means that anyone can carry a weapon in public without having had a criminal background check," said Malloy. "We have the data and that facts and the research to back it up. Why in the world would we want to dismantle that system?"

A 2022 study found that right-to-carry laws increase firearm homicides by 13% and firearm violent crimes by 29%.

While there is still much work to be done, Malloy says the efforts of groups like Moms Demand Action and Pinellas County are important steps in the right direction.

"Every time this day rolls around in Florida, every time another shooting happens, every single family and community is re-traumatized. It never stops for them until we get common-sense laws on the books," said Malloy.

Moms Demand Action is heading to Tallahassee on March 9th where they plan to sit down with lawmakers to talk about the proposed bill in hopes of preventing it from moving forward.