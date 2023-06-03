Moms 'Demand Action' amid observance of Gun Violence Awareness Day

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - We have a special segment tonight focusing on the tireless efforts of those working to curb a devastating issue plaguing our nation. Gun violence awareness day falls on the first Friday in June. It's a time to remember victims and survivors of gun violence, and to raise awareness.

The movement began in 2015 by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teen shot and killed just a week after performing at President Obama's second inauguration in 2013. Reporter, Andrea Alvarez sat down with an organization advocating for protection against gun violence.

"Landmarks across the country, the Empire State Building, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Fountains and Curtis Hixon have been lit up in orange for the past few years," said Wendy Malloy, a Moms Demand Action spokesperson. She plans to join the many Floridians wearing orange this weekend in observance of gun violence awareness day. "Here in Tampa, we're having a peace walk along the river walk. It's not political. Everyone can agree on the need for change."

Studies show 120 Americans are killed every day with guns and more than 200 are shot and wounded. But the voices of survivors remain vital in prompting action, Malloy says.

In a prior sit down with Zach Hibshman, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018, he recalled the horrific details of that day. "It's terrible to think of that there were literally kids just a couple hundred feet next to me that did end up getting shot and did end up passing away," he said. His experiences have led to thousands advocating to raising awareness and demanding change. "It's unfathomable. It's almost like, how did this happen? There were a plethora of thoughts and feelings that I had that I couldn't really verbalize."

"[It's] Really important to just spread the word for the need for change and light up the country in orange to honor survivors tonight," said Malloy.