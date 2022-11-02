Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly got married

Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina secretly tied the knot on Friday after revealing they had been in a relationship.

In a joint Instagram post, newlyweds Fabiola Valentín, from Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, from Argentina, said: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22."

The 30-second video post includes videos and pictures of the couple traveling together, as well as their marriage proposal and rings.

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela share a picture of their wedding rings. Instagram: Fabiola Valentín/ Mariana Varela

After posting the announcement, fellow beauty queens shared their support and congratulating the women. In her comment, Abena Appiah, who won the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in 2020, shared that the couple had met while competing in the pageant.

Friends and former beauty pageant queen comment on the newlyweds post showing support. Fabiola Valentín/ Mariana Varela via Instagram

Valentín, who had previously been in the Top 3 for the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition, was selected to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020. Varela also made it into the Top 10 that year.

On her Instagram stories, Valentín shared a message in response to the positive reactions to her post saying, "How nice it is to read each message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes."

Fabiola Valentín / Instagram stories