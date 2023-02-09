Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

AP Top Stories February 9 - AM AP Top Stories February 9 - AM 00:55

(CNN) -- Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat's chief of staff said.

"Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was "no evidence" that the incident was politically motivated.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the attack to CNN and said a police report was forthcoming.

The statement released by Craig's chief of staff said that the congresswoman called 911 and "is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response."

It further stated that the congresswoman "asks for privacy at this time."

The incident comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of lawmakers and their families in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as well as more recent events like the high-profile attack on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

