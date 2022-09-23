Miami Weather: Sizzling Friday, rain chance higher over weekend

Miami Weather 9/23-2022 6AM Miami Weather 9/23-2022 6AM 00:32

MIAMI - Expect a sizzling, mostly sunny Friday with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s.

This weekend a frontal boundary will stall to our north and moisture will return. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the game on CBS4, your home for the Miami Dolphins. CBS News Miami

Due to more wet weather around, highs will not be quite as hot and will remain near normal around 90 degrees.

Our weather early to middle of next week will all depend on what happens in the tropics. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Central Caribbean and is moving to the west-northwest. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hermine and eventually is expected to become a hurricane late weekend into early next week.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone in South Florida should have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go.

As of now, the rain chance will be high on Monday and we may be dealing with tropical storm or hurricane conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday all depending on what happens with Tropical Depression Nine.