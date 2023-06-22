Miami-Dade Police investigating alleged assault by Dolphins' player Tyreek Hill

AP Top Stories June 22 - AM AP Top Stories June 22 - AM 00:54

(CNN) — The Miami-Dade Police Department says it's investigating an allegation of assault involving Miami Dolphins' player Tyreek Hill at a Miami marina on Sunday.

﻿According to the incident report from police, a verbal altercation took place Sunday when employees of a deep-sea fishing charter company were attempting to remove Hill, and the group he was with, from a fishing charter boat, which they had allegedly boarded without permission.

While being pushed away from the altercation, Hill allegedly "reached out and slapped" one of the charter company's employees "on the back of the neck with an open hand," the report says.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill playing against the Green Bay Packers in December 2022. Doug Murray/AP/FILE

Hill then allegedly "charged towards the victim but was restrained by several people within his group," before leaving the area.

The manager of Kelley Fleet, the deep-sea fishing charter company, told police that she had interacted with the group earlier in the day, when they inquired about renting a boat. She said the group "did not rent the boat due to the high cost," the report states.

Kelley Fleet declined to comment when contacted by CNN, but said it had obtained legal representation.

CNN has reached out to Hill's representatives for comment.

In the report, police say that the incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives, and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time," a Miami Dolphins spokesperson told CNN in a statement.