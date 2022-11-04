Megan Thee Stallion responds after Drake suggested she lied about Tory Lanez shooting in new song

Megan Thee Stallion details 2020 shooting “I was really scared.” Megan Thee Stallion on 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez 01:17

Megan Thee Stallion tweeted on Friday that people need to stop using her allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez for "clout." The flurry of tweets from the "Savage" rapper came after Drake appeared to accuse her of lying about the 2020 incident in his new song.

"I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name," she wrote on Friday.

She then went on to blast male rappers, calling them "LAME."

"Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her," she wrote.

In Drake's new song, "Circo Loco," he says: "This b**** lie 'bout getting shots but she still a stallion." The lyric seemed to reference Megan Thee Stallion's allegations against Tory Lanez.

He also appeared to refer to her graduation in another part of the song: "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough/ Play your album, Track 1, 'kay I heard enough." Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University last December.

In her response, Megan Thee Stallion also turned her attention to rappers' fans, telling them to "remember" they supported men who stood by a man accused of shooting a woman.

In late October, a judge ordered Tory Lanez to be placed on an electronic monitoring and house arrest while he awaits trial on charges that he allegedly shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She has said Tory Lanez shot her feet in Hollywood Hills after they left a house party in 2020.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 28, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she was "scared" after the shooting and didn't know whether he would "shoot me and kill me." She said since the alleged incident her anxiety is worse, she finds it hard to trust people and she struggles to hold a conversation longer than 30 minutes.

In the interview, she also addressed those who don't believe she was shot.

"Like, I know this happened to me and I'd rather it play out in court and the facts come out and everything comes out than me having to plead my case," she told King. "I'm a victim... I'm not defending myself against anything. Like, something happened to me."