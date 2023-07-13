Matt Damon says he 'fell into a depression' while filming a movie

(CNN) — "What have I done?" That's the question "Oppenheimer" star Matt Damon says he asked himself after he "fell into a depression" while filming a movie.

The American actor spoke about the experience during a conversation on the best advice a significant other has given. He made the comments on an episode of film show "Jake's Takes," where he appeared alongside his neighbor and co-star Emily Blunt.

"I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be and you're still making it," said the 52-year-old.

Matt Damon did not name the movie of which he detailed his experience filming. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

He added that it would be "halfway through production and you've still got months to go and you've taken your family somewhere, you know, and you've inconvenienced them. And I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about, like, 'what have I done?' And she just said, 'we're here now.'"

Damon has three daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and a stepdaughter. He has previously said that his family have a rule not to stay apart for more than two weeks at a time.

In this recent interview, the Oscar-winner credited in "a large part" his wife for being able to get through such moments.

"What being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be, you know, a losing effort," Damon said.

"And if you can do that with the best possible attitude then you're a pro and she really helped me with that," he added.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" will be released on July 21 – the same day as the "Barbie" movie.