Masters of Illusion - 'Minds tricks, time travel, and sharp things'

REMOTE MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Deadly Game, Ben Barnes, Smoothini, Rob Lake, Joshua Jay and Wayne Hoffman (#905). Original airdate 3/11/2023.    

