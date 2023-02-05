Masters of Illusion - 'Deception, heights and one crossbow'

SMOKE AND MIRRORS — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Xavier Mortimer, Eric Buss, Farrell Dillon, Alexandra Duvivier and Deadly Games (#901). Original airdate 2/11/2023.