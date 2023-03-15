Massive seaweed cluster headed towards Florida

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Florida could soon see beaches overwhelmed by seaweed!

It's all because of a massive cluster of seaweed in the ocean south of Florida.

"I'm used to dealing with a lot of seaweed coming in from storms and stuff but it's crazy to think that there's one that big, so it's kind of interesting to hear about," said surfer, Olivia Bush.

Bush travels around Florida to go surfing.

"I've been surfing since I was five," said Bush.

She's concerned about a massive cluster of seaweed that could make it's way towards florida over the next several months.

"I guess I just haven't seen so much before," said Bush.

The cluster is called sargassum, and is a type of seaweed that clumps together because of wind.

"Sooner or later a small portion of that will come to Florida," said University of Florida Oceanography expert, Chuanmin Hu.

Hu is studying the seaweed.

"This year is unusual because this year it set up a record," said Hu.

Hu says it's a 5,000-mile-wide seaweed blob.

"It is about two times of a Tampa Bay if someone could have the mighty power to put all the seaweed together," said Hu.

He says it should mostly impact South and East Florida.

"It's not toxic. It may smell bad but just avoid it," said Hu.

"If there was that much seaweed, there would be the smell and it would get in the way of people wanting to sit on the beach," said Bush.

Bush says she will just have to wait and see where the seaweed goes, but for now, she's just focused on enjoying her time at the beach.

"We've had worse. At least it's not a bad hurricane or something so I think we should be ok," said Bush.