Marvel releases new "Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania" trailer

(WUPA) - A long-awaited new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania" was released Monday evening during the second half of the College Football National Championship.

Many fans were looking forward to the trailer, which featured a new look at the new villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as he confronts Ant-Man, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

The second sequel to Marvel's 2015 "Ant-Man" continues the ongoing saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to producer Kevin Feige, the new superhero film begins Phase Five of the MCU.

One new thing that this trailer will show eagle-eyed fans is a first look at M.O.D.O.K., which stands for "Mental (or Mobile or Mechanized, depending on the author) Organism Designed Only for Killing." In the original Marvel comic books, M.O.D.O.K. was an enemy of Captain America, and so far in the MCU, hints have been dropped in that direction. However, this version of the character looks to have an entirely different origin and back story.

The motion picture, which premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023, also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Katheryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray. The movie is directed by Peyton Reed, who returns from directing the first two Ant-Man films ("Ant-Man", and "Ant-Man and the Wasp").