Mariah Carey opens up about her kids and Christmas: "It's all about me giving them what I really wanted"

By Analisa Novak

/ CBS News

Mariah Carey talks new book
Mariah Carey talks about sharing Christmas joy with her kids, new book 01:47

Mariah Carey is known for her love of Christmas — and has been able to commercialize it with her global smash hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." 

She has four Christmas albums and is also the author of the newly released, non-autobiographical children's book, "The Christmas Princess," which tells the story of "Little Mariah" and how she survives bullies with music. She says its a holiday-centered fairy tale. 

But for Carey, the joy of Christmas comes from making sure her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, get to experience the holiday in a way she never did. She told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King they "do a lot of festive stuff."

"They love it, too. And they love, you know, the other times of the year that I try to make fun things happen," she said. "It's all about me giving them what I really wanted, which was just to do all the things that the other kids got to do. So, I just want them to know that it's special."

More of Gayle King's interview with Mariah Carey will air on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday, November 10. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:14 AM

