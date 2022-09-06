Manatee School District investigating controversial homework assigned

Bradenton, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) -- The Manatee County School District is reviewing homework assignments in a middle school social studies class.

This comes after the district says a substitute teacher at Nolan Middle School handed out a homework assignment that referenced the 2020 election, and then received backlash on social media.

"My gut instinct it that maybe the teacher could have been a little more delicate in today's environment," said Steve Burge, a parent of a student at Nolan Middle School.

The Manatee County School District is investigating the work assigned in a Nolan Middle School social studies class, after a substitute teacher gave out homework that parents are upset about.

"I don't think that current politics should be in the school system, because it is such a division in our country right now," said Carli Neeman, another parent.

The sixth grade assignment gave students two sentences to identify what bias is. The first sentence says "President Trump made claims that the 2020 election was stolen."

The other option was "President Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen."

"These kids don't need to be involved in that. Let them be kids and when they are ready to vote, then they can be involved, but it's not that time," said Neeman.

Neeman says homework like this shouldn't be allowed.

"Regardless if you like the president they were referring to, it's just inappropriate," said Neeman.

The Manatee County School District sent this statement saying "This homework assignment does not meet the expectations of the School District of Manatee County. A thorough review of future homework lessons in this course is taking place..."

Other parents aren't too concerned.

"Students live in the real world. Students are not dumb. And if we are making these anodyne classrooms which are designed to never offend anyone, we are dumbing down what we are presenting to our students," said Burge.

Burge says he hopes the district and parents can quickly move on from the issue.

"We let students make mistakes in the classroom, we should have a little bit of tolerance for our teachers as well," said Burge.