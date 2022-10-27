Manatee County no longer using red light cameras following safety study

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Manatee County residents will no longer receive tickets in the mail from red light cameras.

The cameras have been in place for ten years, but now county commissioners are saying the technology is not making intersections any safer.

"I don't know if they really stop dangerous people," said resident, Janet Turner.

Janet Turner lives in Manatee County and says the red light cameras have been an inconvenience for many residents.

"You get caught in the middle. I think the majority of people try to obey the lights, especially older people," said Turner.

She's received tickets when she has driven through a yellow light that quickly turned red.

"I'm a safe driver but there have been times I've gone through a yellow light and you don't know exactly when the camera is going to go off," said Turner.

For Turner, receiving the unexpected $158 dollar ticket can be stressful.

"I'm on social security so yeah it's a big hit," said Turner.

"With how expensive everything has gotten, a little one hundred dollar fine could make or break anybody," said resident, Jacob Evans.

Jacob Evans says he doesn't think the red light cameras help anyone.

"If people see it's a red light camera if they see a light turning yellow, they will slam on their breaks, and cause possibly a chain reaction of an accident behind them," said Evans.

Manatee County Commissioner, Kevin Van Ostenbridge, says now those cameras are being removed.

"We had a study done that showed there was really no noticeable improvement as far as safety goes at those intersections," said Ostenbridge.

He says because of the cameras, residents were being charged around half a million dollars a month.

"A lot of people are feeling the pinch of inflation and nobody wants a $158 unexpected ticket to come in the mail," said Ostenbridge.

And while the cameras are no longer in operation, residents are encouraged to continue driving safely.

"People drive around here like it's nascar so just drive safe," said Evans.