Man arrested for human trafficking

Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. --The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man on a charge of human trafficking while detectives worked undercover at an undisclosed hotel.

According to reports, HCSO's Human Trafficking Squad detectives, who monitor various prostitution sites year-round, had posed themselves as johns. They responded to escort advertisements online, in hopes of identifying and rescuing human trafficking victims and arresting those responsible for the crime.

On October 12, 2022, undercover detectives met with two women at the hotel. Prior to entering the lobby, they observed a ride-sharing service vehicle drop them off. A male passenger was also seated in the front seat. The suspect was identified as Frank Ramos Terry, 29.

Upon meeting with both women, deputies had probable cause to take both women into custody. Through investigative means, they determined one of the women was a victim of human trafficking. They learned the suspect had forced the victim into commercial sexual acts in order to pay a debt she owed him.

Selah Freedom assisted with getting the victim into a safe house in Hillsborough County for the night and additional services.

Frank Ramos Terry faces charges of Coerce For Commercial Sex Act By Human Trafficking, Deriving Support From Proceeds Of Prostitution and Transporting For Prostitution. He remains incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail at this time.

"Anyone who believes they can make a livelihood by taking advantage of women in Hillsborough County needs a reality check," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is inhumane and our detectives continue to crack down on those whose vile and heinous business is to force women into a life of human trafficking. I have said it before and I will say it again: We will not tolerate the business of human trafficking and we will do everything and anything to remove it from our community."