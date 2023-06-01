One case of malaria in Tampa Bay Area confirmed by FL Department of Health

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Health officials are warning Tampa Bay residents to be careful around mosquitos following a confirmed case of malaria.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee Counties say there has been one confirmed case of malaria.

"Generally malaria is pretty treatable. There are some malaria resistant strains in some parts of the world that are of concern so there's been a lot of work to develop vaccines for those areas," said Dr. Juan Dumois, infectious disease physician at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Dr. Dumois says hearing that there's been one confirmed case of malaria in the Tampa Bay Area means families need to be careful.

"When an infected mosquito bites us, it can inject that parasite into us," said Dr. Dumois.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee Counties say one case of malaria has recently been confirmed. Officials say that person spent an extensive amount of time outside locally and they are now recovered.

Dr. Dumois says malaria attacks red blood cells.

"When a number of red blood cells drop to a certain level we develop what is called anemia a low red blood cell count, and you get tired with that. So fatigue...once you've had malaria for a few weeks, fatigue is part of the anemia," he said.

A fever is a very common symptom among others.

"Just feel lousy, lose your appetite. And if malaria goes to the brain, then you start getting headaches. And in the brain it can progress to cause seizures and even death," he said.

Dr. Dumois says its rare that the disease gets that serious, but you should take precautions.

"Wear long sleeves, pants and long sleeve shirts, that is hard to do in the heat of the summer when the temperature is getting up into the 90's. So using insect repellent is the most effective and efficient way," said Dr. Dumois.

The Department of Health and mosquito control are spraying around the Tampa Bay Area to prevent any other cases from spreading.

And Dr. Dumois says you should also work to protect the area around your home.

"Walk around every now and then and look for standing water and dumping it. Because mosquitos will lay eggs in standing water," he said.