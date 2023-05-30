'Make sure that they're OK': Local veteran focuses on veteran mental health on Memorial Day

LARGO, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Our country's fallen soldiers were remembered across Tampa Bay Monday. Families in Bay area cities honored the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

A heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony took place in Largo Central Park which hosted a memorable event paying tribute to our fallen heroes in a truly meaningful way. With solemnity and gratitude, the ceremony was a poignant and patriotic one.

"Memorial Day, to me, is… more than everything else going on you see. We get bombarded by the ads for sales or let's go picnic, let's barbeque. To me, Memorial Day is all about remembrance," said SSG Retired William Parker who served in the U.S. Army. "I served in the military from July of 2005 to February of 2015. During that time I served as a combat medic. I was assigned to 2-8 Field Artillery. From there, I was deployed out to Iraq with Task Force 3 MEDCOM supporting multiple troops."

The ceremony featured a lineup of live music, readings, and keynote speakers' stories like disabled veteran William Parker. One of the highlights of the event included a presentation of The Colors by the esteemed Largo Fire and Police Department Honor Guard. The reflection stirred emotions among families who expressed their appreciation for those who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms.

Parker used his presentation to emphasize veteran mental health.

"[I was] talking about veteran suicide. It's a big issue and it's important to reach out to our fellow veterans or even family friends and check on them constantly. It's about a team. It's about supporting each other no matter what's going on. Talk to fellow veterans to make sure that they're ok."

To all local veterans, thank for your service.