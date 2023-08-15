Madonna announces rescheduled tour dates for Atlanta, Seattle, Tampa, & other cities

File: Madonna announces rescheduled tour dates File: Madonna announces rescheduled tour dates 00:55

(WUPA) - After an illness forced Madonna to postpone scheduled dates for her upcoming Celebration Tour, fans were disappointed. However, according to an announcement from her website, new dates were announced on Tuesday.

New dates for the North American leg of her world tour have been announced, including upcoming appearances in Seattle in February, along with Atlanta and Tampa next April.

Many of the original dates were scheduled for late this summer and fall, but a serious illness and her recovery forced the pop star to reschedule those dates.

All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour pic.twitter.com/Tuz9bJN8bO — Madonna (@Madonna) August 9, 2023

The updated Celebration Tour kicks off with four sold-out shows in London in October, followed by a tour across Europe through the remainder of 2023. The North American leg of the tour begins December 13, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows will become available for sale to the public on Tuesday, September 5, at 1 pm ET/10 am PT at Ticketmaster.com.

A list of the North American cities on the tour, along with the new dates - plus the dates that the new shows are replacing - can be found below.

NEW SHOW DATE / CITY / VENUE / ORIGINAL SHOW DATE

12/13/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / MSG - 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 / Washington / Capital One Arena / Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 / Washington / Capital One Arena / 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 / Boston / TD Garden / 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 / Boston / TD Garden / 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 / Toronto / Scotiabank Arena / 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 / Toronto / Scotiabank Arena / 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 / Detroit / Little Caesars Arena / 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 / Montreal / Bell Centre / 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 / Montreal / Bell Centre / 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/24/2023

1/25/2024 / Philadelphia / Wells Fargo Center / 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 / Chicago / United Center / 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 / Chicago / United Center / 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena / 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse / 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 / Saint Paul / Xcel Energy Center / 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 / Seattle / Climate Pledge Arena / 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 / Seattle / Climate Pledge Arena / 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 / Vancouver / Rogers Arena / 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 / Sacramento / Golden 1 Center / 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 / San Francisco / Chase Center / 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 / San Francisco / Chase Center / 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 / Las Vegas / T-Mobile Arena / 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 / Las Vegas / T-Mobile Arena / 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Kia Forum - 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 / Palm Desert / Acrisure Arena / 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 / Phoenix / Footprint Center / 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 / Denver / Ball Arena / 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 / Dallas / American Airlines Center / 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 / Dallas / American Airlines Center / 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 / Houston / Toyota Center / 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 / Houston / Toyota Center / 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 / Atlanta / State Farm Arena / 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 / Tampa / Amalie Arena / 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 / Miami / Kaseya Center / 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 / Miami / Kaseya Center / 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 / Austin / Moody Center / 9/21/2023

4/15/2024 / Austin / Moody Center / 9/22/2023

4/20/2024 / Mexico City / Palacio De Los Deportes / 1/25/2024

4/21/2024 / Mexico City / Palacio De Los Deportes / 1/27/2024

4/23/2024 / Mexico City / Palacio De Los Deportes / 1/28/2024

4/24/2024 / Mexico City / Palacio De Los Deportes / 1/30/2024

Note: Due to scheduling conflicts, five shows, scheduled for Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, have been canceled.