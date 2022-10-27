Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones will be Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 8 vs. Jets

Patriots 1st Down: Are the Jets for real? Patriots 1st Down: Are the Jets for real? 02:25

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones will be starting for the Patriots on Sunday against the Jets, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Thursday morning.

It's a subject that Belichick has been tip-toeing around for weeks, but he backed Mac on Thursday.

"Mac took the full workload yesterday and we expect him to be fully available for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday. "That's really it for that."

Jones took the 90 percent of the snaps at Wednesday's practice, and will have a heavy workload during the next two practice sessions of the week.

"That's what our offensive unit needs, everyone working together," Belichick said Thursday. "That's what we'll get this week."

Thus ends the great QB debate in New England. Belichick wouldn't confirm his starting QB on Wednesday, but it was reported later in the day that Jones would start for the second straight week.

"That is the decision and that is where we are now. If we were at that point yesterday, I would have told you yesterday," Belichick explained.

All quarterbacks on the roster have been told the plan going forward, Belichick added Thursday. He also relayed that Jones is healthy and ready to play a full game, which was not the case Monday night against the Bears.

Don't expect another QB swap mid-game on Sunday -- unless things go really sideways for the offense.

"We started the game the way we wanted to start it, and we talked about the way it ended up. This week is a different situation," Belichick said of Week 8. "Mac will be our quarterback."

Jones played Monday night for the first time since Week 3, but lasted just three offensive series. He completed three of his six passes for only 13 yards, and his last pass of the evening was picked off for his sixth interception of the season.

But Belichick is confident that Jones is ready to take his job back from rookie Bailey Zappe, and believes a full week of full practices will help the QB return to the form he showed throughout his rookie season.

