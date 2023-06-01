Local veterinarians working to generate solutions for struggling pet owners

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - In 2020, pet shelter adoptions were booming. But skip ahead three years later, and veterinarians say the ratio of animals surrendered to shelters has shot up and the financial strain is to blame.

"During Covid, the shelters and rescues were really empty. Everyone wanted a companion. You were stuck at home," said Dr. Andrea Caspary, Veterinarian and Owner of GoodVets South Tampa "Inflation. Interest rates are higher. Rent is astronomically high in Tampa in general. So, people don't have that disposable income."

Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are once again seeing increased pet surrenders causing issues with available space. Local animal medical experts are encouraging pet owners to seek affordable care to help with expenses before giving up hope. Some veterinarians are also coming up with solutions to help with that problem.

In March, Dr. Caspary opened GoodVets of South Tampa where she specializes in preventative care among other things. She's says she understands medical care can be costly.

"The reality is that when these shelters are overloaded with pets, there's no room. There's no cages," said Dr. Caspary. "And so, there is the option of humane euthanasia for those older patients. [The solution] is kind of like a subscription if you want to think about it that way. The benefit includes unlimited exams and it splits up the payments into monthly payments."

She's created an affordable care plan aimed at helping families avoid the heart-wrenching decision of surrendering their pets to shelters or humane societies. Aside from working tirelessly to bridge the gap, she says she's encouraging struggling pet owners to reach out for help and explore the resources available to them.