Local teachers concerned about controversial courses

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Some teachers in the state are concerned about what they are allowed to teach this school year.

This comes after state leaders have fiercely debated over certain courses like AP Psychology and AP African American Studies.

"Right now every county is scrambling. That is what it feels like. Everyone is panicking and freaking out," said Ramsey Aziz, Pinellas County AP Psychology Teacher.

Aziz says teachers are confused on what they are allowed to teach this school year.

"It's taking the professionalism out of our hands," said Aziz.

The state "effectively banned" AP Psychology recently over topics on gender and sexual orientation...but now state leaders say the course can be taught only in a way that is age and developmentally appropriate.

"We don't know what is going to happen...For us, we know we are going to be teaching AICE Psychology...but we've never been trained in AICE Psychology," said Aziz.

Two weeks ago, Pinellas County Schools transitioned AP Psych classes to AICE Psychology classes, which still allow students to receive college credit.

"AICE is only limited to 12 research papers," said Aziz.

Aziz says teachers in Pinellas County got a brief overview of the course.

"We were all preparing for this course together, we made materials together, we planned out our schedules and what not and basically all of that has been thrown away...we don't even have a text book yet," said Aziz.

Another issue for Aziz is the state's move to ban African American Studies.

"This history is ongoing, it's current modern day and it's important to the students," said Aziz.

He says many teachers are worried as we enter this school year.

"They are concerned that they are going to get fired or sued or in trouble," he said.