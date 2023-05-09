Local swim instructors encourage parents to get children enrolled in swim lessons

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now). - A tragic death here in the Tampa Bay Area is bringing the topic of water safety back into the spotlight.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett's two-year-old daughter, Arrayah drowned in the family's swimming pool a little over a week ago.

"Daily you see on the news a kid falls in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player just lost his two year old daughter, and it's just heartbreaking," said parent, Alex Walsh.

"It's obviously devastating. Its sad. Accidents happen to the best parents. We like to think children wont get out of our vision but it happens," said ISR instructor, Anita Pope.

"Its gut wrenching to think that could happen," said Walsh.

Over the last month, there's been a recent rise in the number of children who have drowned in the Tampa Bay Area, and swim instructors are asking parents to take action.

"It's warming up now. Children are going to have summer so theres going to be more free time for families to use the beaches, public pools, community pools," said Pope.

Anita Pope works is an infant swimming resource instructor at the Swim Gym of Lakewood Ranch.

"We teach children six months to six years old what we call self-rescue lessons," said Pope.

In the ISR program, children learn how to float and swim.

"If he falls in our pool, I know I have time to get to him and there is nothing more important than that to me," said Walsh.

Alex Walsh's son is not even a year old, and is able to swim and float.

Another student, Quinn Cannon is two years old, and is able to swim as well.

"This way they have the skill set to save themselves," said grandparent, Donna Ryan.

Swim instructors say theres no such thing as too many precautions, so they are not only encouraging their parents to get their children swim lessons, but to also put up other protections like child locks.

"We still have the full gates up and things like that," said Ryan.

"Having layers of protection, having fences, pool alarms, as many layers. I like to have high locks on sliders and doors," said Pope.

Pope says parents should teach their children that the water can be dangerous.

"Get them in here and do two weeks straight with them so then they at least know how to float," said Walsh.