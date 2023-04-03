Local organizations speak out about six-week abortion bill

Six week abortion ban could become Florida law in the next two weeks

Six week abortion ban could become Florida law in the next two weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are speaking out about a six-week abortion ban that could become Florida law in the next two weeks.

"When I think of the six week abortion ban I think it is complete government overreach," said Cheyenne Collins with the Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas.

"I'm in favor of this bill. We think any progress on the pro-life front that the legislature and governor can to make sure all human beings are protected by love and by law is progress," said Scott Mahurin with the Florida Preborn Rescue.

Organizations in the tampa bay area are passionate about the topic of abortion.

"Attempting to re-humanize. All of us, when our parents DNA meet and combine, a whole new creation is made, a whole new human being is made," said Mahurin.

Mahurin says he is pushing for not only the six week abortion bill to pass through the state legislature, but he wants to see abortion banned from conception.

"My goal is that abortion clinics would be a thing of the past, just like slave ships are a thing of the past, just like so many injustices of the world," said Mahurin.

The bill making its way through the state legislature includes exemptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks.

Cheyenne Collins with the Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas says she has concerns if the 6-week ban passes.

"We are going to see an increase potentially, in the amount of people using dangerous ways to getting answers they need, and we are going to see an increase in the children the government have to take care of," said Collins.

Florida currently has a 15-week abortion ban, and Collins says people from other states with stricter abortion laws have been coming to Florida for assistance.

"I think that this is going to make it very difficult for people to access it at all and now all the people who were traveling to Florida are going to have to travel a little further if they can to access any care," said Collins.

While Mahurin's organization is pushing for stricter laws, collins and other pro-choice organizations are traveling to Tallahassee this week to stop the six-week ban.

"Our ultimate goal is to see all lives protected in the state of Florida," said Mahurin.

"People should be contacting their local representatives, they should also be looking out for every social justice group in the area," said Collins.