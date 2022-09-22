Local organizations raise money for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are working around the clock to help people in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Riona caused major flooding through out the area.

Local organizations say the need Puerto Rico varies from day to day from water, to gas, to clothing items, so that's why they're only collecting monetary donations right now to make sure residents in puerto rico get the most urgent supplies.

"We are heartbroken. We cannot believe after five years we are here again," said Jeannie Calderin, founder of Somos Puerto Rico Tampa.

Five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has caused major damage to homes on the island.

"They're going through a lot of PTSD. They didn't think it was going to be a big hurricane but a lot of them are saying it was worse than Maria," said Calderin.

Calderin has family in Puerto Rico and says the big issue right now is flooding.

"The sea came right into the houses so that's what they are dealing with. A lot of people have roof damages," said Calderin.

So now she's collecting money to help people in Puerto Rico through her organization, Somos Puerto Rico Tampa.

"We're taking donations, we're talking to different manufacturers who are willing to ship it to puerto rico so we don't have to deal with the cost or the hassle of shipping all of that," said Calderin.

hHr organization is collecting money for things like mosquito repellant, gasoline to power generators, and lights.

"Bring them some lanterns with solar power. They can recharge. They can reuse it daily in their homes," said Calderin.

Another organization, called Sol Relief, is using local pilots to fly supplies, like water, to Puerto Rico by the end of this week.

"38% of the island has water, lanterns and electrical outputs," said Dr. Harris Ambush, director of Sol Relief.

Calderin and Dr. Harris Ambush say any donations will go a long way to help.

"We've gone down there before in a past relief effort and we will be back very soon and we are going to continue to do long-term recovery," said Dr. Ambush.

"Even though we are here in the mainland, our hearts are with you and we are going to do everything and anything possible to assist as many people as we can," said Calderin.