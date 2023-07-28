Local organization works to combat gun violence among teens

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough County is seeing an increase in gun violence among teens.

One local organization is partnering with the City of Tampa to help.

"You don't know where that bullet is going to go once it is fired. Bullets don't have names on them and most times then not we see innocent bystanders getting hit," said Freddy Barton with Safe and Sound Hillsborough.

Freddy Barton with Safe and Sound Hillsborough says gun violence has been getting worse in the Tampa Bay Area.

"When we look at what has been happening over the last two to three years, we see there has been a stark rise in gun violence, specifically in amongst our youth. In the City of Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County in 2022 we saw over 300 shootings, fatal and non-fatal total in the City of Tampa as well as parts of Hillsborough County," said Barton.

He says after tracking the first three months of 2023, this year is looking similar to last years' number of shootings.

"We are starting to see an increase in kids getting their hands on guns simply because people are still leaving guns in unlocked cars. They are leaving them in unlocked cars, unlocked glove boxes, they are stealing them from garages," said Barton.

He says right now his organization in partnership with the City of Tampa is urging families to keep guns out of reach of minors.

Barton says another program is showing at-risk kids the consequences of gun violence.

"Taking them to trauma centers, taking them to morgues, we are sitting them down with individuals who have gone to prison because of these charges. We are also sitting them down in front of those who have lost family members to gun violence," said Barton.

He says a big focus is education and awareness, but another is getting youth involved with extracurricular activities.

"We are also putting together programs to keep kids positively engaged, whether it is through sports, whether it's through mentorship, whether it's getting back on track in school," said Barton.

He hopes these new efforts will make a difference.

"To my young people: don't make a permanent solution because of a temporary problem," said Barton.