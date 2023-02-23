Local organization fights against execution scheduled for Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - On Thursday, Florida will have its first execution in roughly three years.

One organization is traveling all over the state to try to stop it.

"Being on death row is like living in hell," said Derrick Jamison.

Derrick Jamison was born in Tampa and spent two decades on death row.

"I knew exactly what time they were going to put me to death, could you imagine that?" said Jamison.

Jamison says he was wrongly convicted of murder in Ohio and in 2005 he was exonerated and released from prison.

"You've been sentenced to die and there's nothing you can do about it. It's an awful feeling," said Jamison.

"My father's favorite hymn was 'let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me, but I say let it begin with all of us," said Suezann Bosler.

Suezann Bosler watched a man murder her father and try to kill her several years ago.

"First question someone asked when they visited me was 'Suezann, do you forgive him?' and I had to think about that. I said yes but after he left I had to think 'Oh my gosh, do I really feel like forgiving him?'" said Bosler.

She did. Bosler then spent ten years of her life fighting against the death penalty for the man who killed her father.

"It's not our, as human beings, right to say when somebody is executed," said Bosler.

Now both Jamison and Bosler are part of an organization called death penalty action and are traveling the state of Florida trying to save the life of 59-year-old Donald Dillbeck. Dillbeck was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman during a carjacking back in 1990. His execution is set for Thursday.

The death sentence was recommended by the jury eight to four, and organization leader Abraham Bonowitz says executions impact more than the criminal.

"When we tell a mother we are going to kill your child, she didn't do anything wrong, and we ask people to think about that too," said Bonowitz.

Death penalty action held a rally on Monday in Tampa, asking legislatures to consider life in prison without parole instead of death penalties. The group is continuing its efforts through the rest of the week.

"Why kill people who kill people to show us Americans that killing people is wrong," said Bosler.