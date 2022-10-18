Local organization collects donations for babies impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local organization is collecting donations specifically for babies impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Right now there's a baby formula shortage surrounding the Fort Myers area.

At the BabyCycle donation warehouse some of the most important things they are collecting are formula and diapers, but organization leaders say any donation will make a big difference in a baby's life.

"It was supposed to come here, we could have been in that position, now we have to go help the others who are in need," said Tiernan Jasuwan, a volunteer with the organization.

When it comes to helping babies in Fort Myers, adults and children are getting to work.

"I think it's important so they stay healthy and clean," said Pearson Jasuwan, another volunteer.

"That they stay safe and have good diapers," said Harper Henderson, a volunteer.

The organization called BabyCycle Diaper Bank is working around the clock to collect donations for babies and children impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Diapers are extremely expensive, money is something a lot of these people don't have. Some of them wont see checks for months, and they've lost everything," said Torrie Jasuwan, founder of the organization.

But diapers arent the only thing families are in desperate need of.

"When people are in need of formula, and they're in an area that's been stricken by a hurricane, stores close and it's even more difficult to get formula," said Jasuwan.

The organization is taking truck loads of donations to Southwest Florida including things you wouldn't think of.

"Strollers and car seats, because so many people lost their vehicles and in losing their vehicles they also lost their children's carseats," said Jasuwan.

Another issue is places for babies to sleep.

"Pack and plays are very needed because people lost cribs and they lost beds, so they need a safe place for their children to sleep," said Jasuwan.

Dustin Henderson is also volunteering with the organization and hopes donations from the community continue to pour in.

"Total empathy for them and all they are going through. They are restarting and they are putting their life on hold for what's going to be weeks and months," said Henderson.

Organization leaders say they will continue to collect donations as long as there's a need and the next truck load will be heading out next Friday.