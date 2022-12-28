Local neighborhood celebrates 30 years of Christmas light tradition

SEMINOLE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local neighborhood is celebrating 30 years of a Christmas light tradition and over a million dollars raised for a local organization.

The Lights at Lake Park has dedicated the last three decades to helping Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas County.

"It's the gift that keeps on giving," said Amy Maltinos who lives in Lake Park.

It's a gift that has been helping patients at Suncoast Hospice for three decades.

"This past year, I, myself had to use their services for a family member, and then counseling for myself. And I was so thankful for the support they were able to provide me," said Maltinos.

The tradition started back in 1993 with a man named Eddie Dow. His wife was dying, and Suncoast Hospice helped her spend her last moments comfortable at home, something dow would never forget.

"He was so moved that he wanted to do something for Suncoast Hospice so he got neighbors down one street to really decorate a lot," said Maltinos.

Dow used to sit out every night of december and collect donations for Suncoast Hospice. Now volunteers collect money that's used towards community grief counseling, pediatric hospice care, and more.

"Making sure that those last wishes that we can help make come true," said Sarah Varga with Suncoast Hospice.

The tradition has grown so much, christmas lights now extend for three miles through the Lake Park neighborhood and over a million dollars has been collected.

"It's hard to believe something as simple as twinkly blinky lights transport people back to their own childhood of yesteryears," said Maltinos.

"November 1, 6 a.m. my husband wakes up and he tells me Halloween is officially over and it's time for the Christmas lights," said Maltinos.

Neighbors prepare for weeks to make their homes as beautiful as they can for people driving through.

It's the brightest thing you've ever seen and it's diverse. That's one of the best parts. Is that there's personality house to house," said Varga.

If you visit Lake Park this holiday, you'll see fun lights, Santas hula dancing and a Santa on a boat, but Maltinos says the best thing to see isn't the twinkling lights, it's seeing the joy of families driving through.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of that and bring smiles to people's faces when they are here," said Maltinos.