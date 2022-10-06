Local groups rescue dogs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay and several other animal organizations are seeing a huge increase in the number of dogs being surrendered to them following Hurricane Ian.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is at capacity and is no longer accepting any more displaced animals.

"An owner that maybe died and the animal got away or sometimes it's that the owner lost everything and they had to abandon their animals because every body is full and no one can transport or it could be that the animals escaped during the storm because they got super scared," said Heydi Acuna with Mercy Full Project.

Hundreds of animals are currently being rescued from areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"It's heartbreaking but we are here to do as much as we can," said Acuna.

Owner of the Mercy Full Project, an organization that helps foster and provide assistance to animals in need, Heydi Acuna, has been driving to Port Charlotte and Pine Island to rescue dogs and bring them to safety in the Tampa Bay Area.

"Some were abandoned right before the storm, and some were found right after the storm and when the owners were contacted they unfortunately just gave up on their animals," said Acuna.

She rescued twelve dogs from Pine Island and they are now staying at a business called Bay Paws Resort in Ybor City.

"We are actually going down on Friday as well," said Acuna.

And while Ccuna is going to save dogs, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says they aren't able to take in any more.

"Max capacity would be about 350 animals total, as of yesterday we were around 450," said Danyelle Ho.

Danyelle Ho says the organization has found a lot of stray dogs following Hurricane Ian.

"We did have people coming ahead of the hurricane either because they were evacuating or they just couldn't care for their animals so we did see an increase in that," said Ho.

The Humane Society is now waiving adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds to make more space for other animals in need, and Acuna is collecting donations to bring to animals in the Fort Myers area.

"It could have been us. Help donate, foster, it doesn't matter what you donate, we are collecting everything," said Acuna.