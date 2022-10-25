Local experts study Tampa Bay water quality after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program is testing the water in the Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian.

Experts say we could see some major environmental impacts from the storm.

"A cleaner, healthier Tampa Bay contributes to about 1 in 5 jobs is what we estimate in the region, and that's about a $22 billion annual economic impact," said Ed Sherwood with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

Sherwood says his focus is keeping the water in the Tampa Bay healthy.

"With all the rainfall the Southwest Florida peninsula received during Ian's passing, a big concern is a lot of the storm water runoff that was occurring because of that huge amount of rain," said Sherwood.

That water runoff and pollution could cause some issues.

"That stimulates algal growth and clouds of water and shades out sea grasses," said Sherwood.

If the seagrasses were polluted from Hurricane Ian, we could see harm to marine life

"They are a keystone habitat for many species in Tampa Bay. They act as fish and wildlife nurseries, they also serve as food resources for manatees, and they also provide buffering effects for storm surge," said Sherwood.

Now the University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program is testing the water to see if Hurricane Ian impacted water quality.

"One is the measure of water clarity, just seeing how far light penetrates. The other method is to measure algal abundance," said Sherwood.

While there could be some negative impacts, Sherwood is trying to stay positive.

"We were seeing some poor water quality conditions leading up to the storm and that negative surge might have pulled out a lot of that organic material," said Sherwood.

The results from the testing will be available in a couple months, but in the mean time Sherwood says the community can help.

"You could look at the way you fertilize your lawn or manage your landscape to become more Florida-friendly," said Sherwood.