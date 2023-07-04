Local environmentalists encourage ways to keep baby sea turtles safe

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local leaders are asking people who live along the coastline to install turtle-friendly lighting.

It's now sea turtle nesting season and environmentalists say people need to take action now to protect them.

"Last year in 2022, we had about 450 nests, and of those 450 nests, around 260 had some sort of orientation dissociation with them," said coastal scientist, Zach Westfall.

"By the tens of thousands every year in the state of Florida, hatchlings come out of their nests and go the wrong way," said David Godfrey with the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

Right now, local leaders are pushing for protective measures for sea turtles.

"When we have lighting issues and we have obstructive nesting attempts that happen on our beaches it becomes an issue for not only me but for the environment," said Westfall.

One big concern is artificial lights along the beach. Zach Westfall is a coastal scientist and says turtles often will move toward lights on buildings instead of the water.

"They can end up in people's pools, in the road, in the sidewalks, down storm drains," said Westfall.

"Or you might just get lost in the dunes, and not be able to find your way out and then the sun comes up and now you're baking in the heat," said Godfrey.

David Godfrey with the Sea Turtle Conservancy says his organization is now offering to help homeowners and business owners along the coast change their lighting to turtle-safe light bulbs.

The money for the assistance comes from a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

"From walkways, to parking lots, to the balcony lighting, you name it. There's a sea turtle friendly version of it," said Godfrey.

Godfrey says it's also more cost efficient in the long run, as the special light bulbs last longer than others. But even if you don't get turtle safe lighting, there are other measures you can take.

"Keep the light low, low to the ground, long, with long wavelength, like amber lighting, and shielded. Don't ever have the bulb exposed to the beach," said Westfall.