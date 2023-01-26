Local environmental groups push for more funding to improve water quality

Local environmental groups are working to get more funding

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local environmental groups are working to get more funding from the state to improve the Tampa Bay Area's water quality.

Recently Governor Ron DeSantis announced $20 million is going towards improving water quality along Indian River Lagoon, and local environmentalists say the Tampa Bay Area also needs some attention.

"These bays are worth more than like a billion dollars, they are providing property value uplift, 20,000 jobs, quality of life," said Dr. Dave Tomasko with the Sarasota Estuary Program.

Environmental leaders in the Tampa Bay Area say the water quality along the Gulf Coast needs to be a major focus.

"I know anecdotally we are not in a good place right now in terms of bay health," said Justin Tramble with the Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

Tramble says right now there are some concerns in the bay.

"Algal blooms, fish kills, and seagrass issues. So we need to do a better job as a community of raising our hand and saying we need funding for these issues as well," said Tramble.

Governor Ron DeSantis allocated $20 million towards water quality improvement along Indian River Lagoon last week.

"It's great, that's what groups like us advocate for but there's certainly some need for attention here in Tampa Bay," said Tramble.

Dr. Dave Tomasko with the Sarasota Estuary Program says funding is needed, especially after the piney point spill back in 2021.

"In terms of equivalency it would be as if we had a two billion gallon leak of waste water over ten days so you can imagine it would be a huge problem," said Dr. Tomasko

Tramble says money is needed for the continued research on how the piney point leak is impacting the bay over time, and for waste water improvements.

"Our water infrastructure needs to catch up with the growth to control how much nutrients is going into the water," said Tramble.

Tramble says even if it costs billions of dollars, the health of the bay is worth it.

"Water quality in Tampa Bay is essential to the culture, our way of life in Tampa Bay, not only that but the economy in Tampa Bay," said Tramble.