Local developers work to help address housing crisis

Tampa's affordable housing crisis to see some relief in Ybor City with ten new income-restricted bui

Tampa's affordable housing crisis to see some relief in Ybor City with ten new income-restricted bui

Tampa's affordable housing crisis to see some relief in Ybor City with ten new income-restricted bui

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local developers are working to help address the City of Tampa's affordable housing crisis.

Right now, developers are working on a project to build ten income restricted homes in Ybor City.

"You notice with the rising rents in the area, all the locals are being pushed out of the neighborhood," said developer, Dontabious Pittman.

But Pittman is trying to change that.

"With us building ten units, we are able to keep ten families in the area and hopefully we can get more opportunities to do so," said Pittman.

He's one of the developers who's building ten affordable housing units in Ybor City. His team received a grant for three million dollars from state housing initiatives partnership to pay for the project.

"We want to keep Tampa natives, native," said Pittman.

The ten homes will part of a multi-family complex and will be at 80% or below the area media income, so if a family of four were to qualify, their total household income could not be over $69,500.

"We are here, this is a shared space, our community belongs to everyone, and that is what is happening today with this piece of land," said City Council Member, Gwendolyn Henderson.

According to a report by Zillow, the average cost of a home in Tampa is $391,601. The national average is $346,270.

"We are coming at this issue from every possible angle. Our housing crisis has escalated by 140 percent in the last decade," said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Pittman says the homes will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and he hopes this project is a catalyst for several more affordable housing complexes.

"These are the residents who build a community, and you don't want to have the residents that build the community not be able to actually live and enjoy their own place," said Pittman.