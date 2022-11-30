Local company scheduled to print first 3D home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local company is working to solve the housing crisis in the Tampa Bay Area, by building 3D-printed homes!

The first house is already listed on the market and it is scheduled to be built next year.

"In early 2021, the housing market had so many buyers and no housing inventory," said Matt Gibson, CEO of Click, Print, Home.

Gibson used to be a full time real estate agent. He now owns Click, Print, Home, a concrete 3D printing company.

"If i don't come up with some new housing inventory to sell, then I'm going to have to find something different to do," said Gibson.

That's how Click, Print, Home got started.

"We are getting ready to print our first house here in South Tampa," said Gibson.

He says the company's first home will be printed in 2023, and the goal is to help with the housing crisis in the Tampa Bay Area.

"We will be able to do houses in a very quick fashion, I would say in a couple of months, two months," said Gibson.

"We are on the cusp of doing something amazing for our community," said Candis Carmichael, a realtor in Tampa.

Experts say these new 3D printed houses could really help families who are struggling to find places to live as long as they are affordable.

The home scheduled to be printed in January is priced at $599,000.

Realtor, Candis Carmichael, says these new homes need to be available to more than just wealthy residents.

"If people can't afford to buy them it does no good, that's kind of the balance that has to be achieved," said Carmichael.

Gibson says after a while the price of these homes will decrease, and if more 3D homes can be printed, both Gibson and Carmichael say there are other benefits.

"You have less waste in materials. I think it's estimated a $10,000 savings in just material waste alone. You can decrease the production time," said said Carmichael.

"We are going to be able to create more jobs, more high-tech jobs, robot operators, assistant printer managers," said Gibson.