Local businesses highlight alternative ways to celebrate Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The city of Tampa is gearing up for hundreds of thousands of visitors heading to the waterfront this weekend. Beads, pirate costumes, and hundreds of pirate themed floats are being readied, but those that won't be the only ships floating by Saturday.

Local business owners are giving us an inside look at how you can make the best of your experience this weekend. Rory Conforti and his family are joining other Floridians prepping for the Gasparilla weekend.

"Gasparilla's been a big part of the Florida culture. It's a big party! It's a celebration and the influx of business that comes in is great for anybody that caters towards people that want to have fun. We gear up and try to give ourselves more time," said Conforti who has owned Float Boating for the last three years. He says he celebrates Gasparilla differently these days. "We lost 90 percent of our income from Covid. God gave us a lightbulb above your head.. 'maybe you can rent that boat out'."

His excitement, he says, comes from hearing about yours. His boat rentals are among the many popular to-do's for the annual pirate parade. A Florida native, he knows the ins and outs of… well, getting in and getting out.

"There's no traffic, there's no detours. You can literally go and get involved in the parade and exit whenever you want. More convenience and more fun for everyone. [But] don't wait until the last minute, you know. Make sure you make that reservation within a week. Just experiencing it is just a who other level."